Family provides critical aid to Kentucky state trooper shot during traffic stop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper who was shot during a traffic stop on Terminal Drive, at the Bluegrass Airport, received immediate help from a family of good Samaritans before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

Jimmy Alexander and his family were heading to the airport for a Florida flight when they encountered the injured trooper lying in the grass as the shooter fled the scene.

"He was just covered in blood. It was crazy," Alexander said.

Alexander said his wife and step-daughter, both nurses, quickly pulled over and began applying pressure and a tourniquet to the wound while he provided water to the injured officer.

"Never in a million years would I have thought something like this would have happened on the way to the airport," Alexander said.

"It was a chaotic moment; he could have bled out." he added. "The adrenaline rush was so crazy. I wasn't thinking about anything else."

Though first responders arrived within minutes, Alexander said, "it felt like forever, you know you're sitting here with a guy that could possibly die."

Despite their heroic actions, Alexander remains humble about their intervention.

"We're not heroes, we're just your average human beings, everyday people. You know, when you see somebody in need, you stop, pull over, you help, whatever the situation is," Alexander said.

The family expressed relief knowing the trooper is expected to recover.

