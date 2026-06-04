Family reacts after mother, son plead not guilty in 1992 cold case of Anna Lee Manning

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Barbara and Anthony Manning appeared in Boyle County Court Thursday morning via video from jail, both pleading not guilty to several charges, including murder.

The pair are charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and evidence tampering in connection to the 1992 missing persons case of Anna Lee Manning.

Anna's family was in the courtroom when the judge approved a speedy trial for the Mannings. The Mannings' attorney, Ephraim Helton, also filed a motion for a bond hearing.

Anna's half sister, Kristy West, reacted to the speedy trial approval.

"What do you mean speedy trial? It wasn't speedy for her under that ground for 30 something years," West said.

Helton said he has not been able to obtain the affidavits for search warrants executed at the Mannings' home, but he believes his clients are innocent.

"We're very confident yes, and winning has a lot of different perimeters in the legal world. But we are very confident on where we're going forward on this case and what we believe that the commonwealth will not be able to prove," Helton said.

When asked about the human remains found back in May behind Barbara Manning's home, Helton addressed his client's knowledge of the discovery.

"In my heart of hearts, I do not believe Barbara had any knowledge that there was a body there. I do not believe in my heart of hearts that Barbara had any knowledge of Anna's whereabouts or what transpired. I just don't believe it," Helton said.

Anna's family expressed their desire for both Mannings to be held accountable. Her cousin, Carolyn King, said she had hoped for a different outcome at Thursday's hearing.

"I would have loved to hear the judge say, they're not getting out. They're just not getting out," King said.

King also spoke to the pain the family has carried.

"They done this to her. They stripped her of her little girl. Us of our little girl. They're evil. They deserve. They deserve to rot," King said.

Anna's brother-in-law echoed that sentiment.

"They need to do their time for what they've done. For the rest of their remaining life they need to be put away," he said.