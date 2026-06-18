Family remembers, honors Berea bank robbery victim Brian Switzer on his 43rd birthday

(LEX NEWS) — Nearly seven weeks after the U.S. Bank robbery in Madison County left two employees dead, the wife of victim Brian Switzer is opening up about adjusting to life without him and the legacy he leaves behind.

June 17 would have been Brian Switzer's 43rd birthday. His wife, Rachel Switzer, and their three children plan to spend the day the way they would any other Wednesday — at their church.

Rachel sat down with LEX News for a one-on-one interview to honor Brian on his birthday.

"God, give me some strength to get through this day," Rachel told LEX News.

Rachel said she is focused on honoring her husband's memory rather than dwelling on the circumstances of his death.

"Brian's dead. He's not coming back. I can't change that fact. What I can affect is how his death is received, how it's viewed, so I want to focus on his life," Rachel said.

Brian Switzer was devoted to both his blood family and his worship family. He was known for singing at church and for his desire to share his faith with others around the world.

"My husband wanted to share the gospel with everybody, and he wanted to have an impact on this world. I mean, that's that's why he went to Kenya right before he died, that's why he went to Belize last year," Rachel said.

Rachel said family was at the center of everything her husband did.

"He wanted to be with his family. That was his thing," Rachel said.

She said the couple had made plans for their future together — plans she now faces without her closest companion.

"We have plans for our future, raising our kids and what it would look like. How excited we would be eventually to have our kids leave the nest and become responsible adults, hopefully," Rachel said. " I can't look at those things right now, because I'm going to get to do that, but I don't have my best friend with me," Rachel said.

Rachel said her faith has played a significant role in her mourning process.

"You can either run away and denounce everything that you believe or you can cling to it and you know, we've chosen to cling to it," Rachel said.

Rachel said she expects the road ahead to grow more difficult, particularly as a legal case moves forward.

"This trial is going to be really long for our family. I have three children who I want to make sure that what is viewable to them is something that is appropriate, is kind, is loving, because that's who their dad was," Rachel said.

Above all, Rachel wants the world to remember her husband as more than a victim.

"He wasn't just a victim, he was a father. He was a husband. He was a friend," she said. "His body is buried, but you know, we'll see him again one day."