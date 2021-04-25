Family returns home 56 days after flooding destroyed house

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Juanita McIntosh and her family have spent the past 56 days in a motel after historic flooding destroyed the inside of their home in Owsley County.

“We just had to get out of there with our lives because we could have drowned,” McIntosh said, recalling the night of the flood on March 1.

Partnership Housing, a non-profit that fixes or builds homes in Owsley County, stepped up to help the family in their time of need.

“The water got up around 70 inches in the home. So they lost everything right down to their towels and their clothes. They lost all their possessions,” said Partnership Housing executive director Cassie Hudson.

The housing organization estimates 50 homes were affected by the March flooding.

“It’s the most devastating flood in Owsley County’s history,” Hudson said. “We had to do something to help.”

Mold grew on everything the floodwaters touched. Volunteers with Partnership Housing had to gut every room of the house before they could fix and renovate it.

“We tore the home down to the studs. And now we have rebuilt it from the floor up,” Hudson said.

But their hard work paid off.

Juanita McIntosh’s family of three will be sleeping under their own roof from now on.

“Everything’s new and looks like a different home and I’m so blessed,” said an emotional McIntosh. “I can’t explain all the feelings I’ve got. I’m so happy. People have helped me so much.”

Partnership Housing also entirely furnished the home and stocked the refrigerator with food.

If you'd like to learn more information about Partnership Housing or help in the rebuild of Owsley County homes, you can call 606-593-7296.