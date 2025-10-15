Family seeks justice after Army veteran killed in Lexington hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington family is searching for answers after a U.S. Army veteran was hit and killed along Versailles Road last month around 1 a.m.

It's been more than two weeks since 46-year-old Abamekeze Biame Meh — known to his family as "Cannavaro" — was killed in a hit-and-run on Versailles Road, but his family says the pain is still fresh.

"It's a really difficult situation for us and for the kids because he played a great role in his life of his kids. And I don't know. I have a special needs son. He was the one who helped and learned to manage him so it's a really hard situation for us," Betty Ndong said.

Ndong is Meh's wife. She said a driver struck her husband, never stopped, and hasn't been found.

"Whenever I picture how the coroner came and knocked at my door, announced he's dead, that's just one big part. And then, the other part is where he was hit because I went down right there and I checked the speed limit. It was 35. I couldn't imagine or process how someone was trying to cross the road and then got hit that fast," Ndong said.

Meh leaves behind four children and his wife. His brother, Zang Biame, said the driver ran away from the scene.

"He had four kids and a wife left behind. And the driver ran away from the scene," Biame said.

Loved ones have started a GoFundMe not only to cover funeral costs but to keep his story alive.

"Cannavaro was a very family-orientated person. He was a community person and I bet you if you came around him, you would like him. He loved to be involved in community activities," Biame said.

"His most happy moments was when he spent time with his kids and his family. He was a nice person," Ndong said.

The family says Meh's legacy is one of kindness, courage and service, but the fight doesn't stop here.

"For right now, we are concentrated on celebrating his life and burying him. But after that, we will seek a lawyer. We will look for a lawyer and see how we can, you know, go further with the case. Because I mean, I just feel like justice is not being served at this moment the way its supposed to be," Biame said.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click this link Fundraiser by Harry Momo : Support the Family of Cannavaro Through This Tragic Loss