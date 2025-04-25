Family shares personal journey to inspire others and support Parkinson's research

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson's disease, with approximately 90,000 new diagnoses each year. In recognition of April as Parkinson’s Awareness Month, an event is happening this weekend to raise awareness about the significance of movement and the ongoing research needed to combat this progressive disease.

The Marrs family shares a personal connection to Parkinson’s disease. Richard Marrs opened up about the diagnosis of his wife, Melanie, which came as a shock at the age of 54.

“About a year ago, my wife got diagnosed. It is kind of a shock to the system when you get there, but then you start to learn the data that is out there—that one person is diagnosed every six seconds,” he said.

Parkinson’s impacts the central nervous system and can lead to symptoms such as tremors, slow movement, stiffness, and loss of balance. Richard and Melanie decided to approach this challenge positively.

“How can we make this better for ourselves as well as our community?," Richard said. "How can we encourage other people to get involved and help us? Because, like anything else, this needs money for research."

To create awareness across Central Kentucky, the Marrs family is involved in Moving Day Lexington, an event for Parkinson’s that encourages community engagement and celebrates movement. Every dollar raised will benefit the Parkinson’s Foundation.

“There are two things about Parkinson’s that are important for people living with it—or people who think they are living with it: to have movement because it is a joint stiffening disease, and to use your voice and be loud when you’re at events,” Richard emphasized.

The walk will also provide attendees with valuable information about healthcare, research, and community resources, furthering understanding and support for those affected by the disease.

Richard added, “Once you get involved in this community, you can see the things that can help you. One of the biggest things they talk about is the need for early diagnosis. There are a lot of undiagnosed people, and the more people that get diagnosed, the more that helps the community get involved in research and find a cure.”

Moving Day Lexington is set to take place Saturday, April 26th at Lexington Christian Academy. Registration opens at 9 a.m., with the event beginning at 9:30 a.m. and concluding at 11:30 a.m. There’s still time to show your support and register. If you can’t attend, you can always donate to the Parkinson’s Foundation. For more details, visit Lexington - Moving Day - the Parkinson's Foundation