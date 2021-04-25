Fans celebrate National Champs at Memorial Coliseum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, Big Blue Nation got the chance to celebrate a truly special moment.

The UK Volleyball team arrived back in town with a national championship trophy to show after their historic win on Saturday night in Omaha.

Some fans greeted the champions when they landed around 2 p.m. at TAC Air in Lexington.

Then, the team got on a bus and was escorted to Memorial Coliseum where hundreds were eagerly waiting.

This was a season filled with challenges that started all the way back on August 4. 2020, and culminated with the program's first-ever national championship.

Sunday was a time to party as fans danced along in the stands. That's where a lot of some of the youngest female BBN fans were inspired by these athletes' tenacity and grit.

We met one woman who told us she wanted to make sure her daughters could soak this moment in.

"I have two girls and it's really important to show them that we're not just all about men's sports, we are absolutely about women's sports. And women are as capable and strong, as competent in athletics as men are. And I think it gives them a lot of confidence to watch. Both of my girls play sports. Neither one of them plays volleyball, but in the middle of that game both of them wanted to play volleyball," said Tracy Burton.