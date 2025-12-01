Fans react as Mark Stoops out as Kentucky football head coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After 13 seasons leading the Kentucky Wildcats, Mark Stoops is no longer the head football coach. The announcement came Monday morning, ending more than a decade of leadership for the program.

The news brought mixed reactions from fans around Lexington. Some expressed shock, while others said they saw it coming.

"I wasn't surprised. I was hoping to hear something, one way or the other just because I felt like there needed to be some kind of change coming in the organization," Sam Scott said.

For many supporters, the coaching change represents an opportunity for the program to move in a new direction.

"I think it was definitely time for something, you know, new, a new head coach to come in but I'm definitely excited to see who comes in and who he brings with him and you know, the difference it'll make in terms of recruiting and whatnot," Jeremy Ashworth said.

Fans already have opinions about potential replacements. Former LSU coach Brian Kelly emerged as a candidate among those interviewed.

"Oh, I'd love to see Brian Kelly but you know there's so many names out there. I think he would be a perfect fit," Jerry Florence said.

However, not everyone shares that enthusiasm.

"Not Brian Kelly. If Barnhart is listening, do not hire Brian Kelly. I would like Will Stein from Oregon. That would be my choice. Not Brian Kelly," Ashworth said.

Oregon's offensive coordinator Will Stein appears to be gaining support among some fans as a potential candidate.

"I've seen where the offensive coordinator for Oregon was potentially a candidate and I would be excited to see that," Scott said.

Despite the coaching change, fans expressed appreciation for Stoops' contributions to the program and wished him well in his future endeavors.

"While Kentucky may not have been a good fit for him at this point now, but I still think he's got a great opportunity somewhere else to go and continue a dynasty somewhere else," Scott said.

Stoops leaves behind memorable moments that will remain part of Kentucky football history.

"When the field goal was blocked against Florida, I think three years ago, and we returned that blocked kick for a touchdown. The stadium basically vibrated," Ashworth said.

The university has not yet announced a timeline for naming Stoops' replacement or details about the coaching search process.