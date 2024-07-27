Fans react as Olympics kick off in Paris

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At KS Bar in Lexington, with the Paris Olympics on the big screen and people starting to fill the seats on a Friday Night, we asked the question, how much do you plan to watch the summer games?

"Every night I'm home if I'm not working," John Sampley said.

While Sampley plans to watch the Olympics several nights a week, there's a slightly different plan for Les Cox.

"Just because I'm working so much, but I'd like to see some of it at least, yeah," Cox said.

That's especially the case for Cox since there's a strong UK Connection. 22 athletes with ties to The University of Kentucky will participate in the summer games this year.

That number and representation led to this response: "Go Cats," Cox said.

For Cox and Sampley, both Owensboro natives, it speaks to the Cats' presence on the global stage.

"It's impressive that we have that many good athletes and that they're on that kind of level. It makes you proud and it's a precious thing to see," Sampley noted.

The Olympic games span 19 days with the final day of competition set for August 11.