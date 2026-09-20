Fans, students burn couches on State Street after University of Kentucky Wildcats win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Following a big win by the University of Kentucky Wildcats against the Texas A&M Aggies, students and fans burned couches on State Street on Saturday evening.

This is a long-standing tradition that Cats fans have been participating in for years. The last time couches were burned on State Street was in 2024, when UK beat Ole Miss.

Lexington Police and Fire Departments were there to make sure everything was under control while fans spent the night celebrating.

The Cats will face South Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 12:45 p.m. at Kroger Field.