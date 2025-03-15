Farm Equipment Auction marks 42 years of supporting farmers and scholarships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dozens of people walked through the Kentucky Horse Park on Saturday, seeking bargains while supporting local farmers.

Brian Conlon, president of the Education Foundation, emphasized the event's purpose. “The event is meant to serve the farmers in the community,” he said.

While the auction featured primarily agricultural equipment, attendees also found items such as boats, cars, and even a school bus. Conlon noted that this diversity helps farmers and contributes to the growth of the industry. “Ensuring the industry survives in the face of many changes is important. We serve everybody from backyard farmers to large operations,” he added.

Conlon is giving back to the community by volunteering with the Fayette County Farm Bureau. The wide range of equipment being auctioned raises money for scholarships. Remarkably, Conlon himself received one of those scholarships 20 years ago, which he credits for his success. “It was crucial to my undergrad success, and I'm fortunate to have served my role as the Education Foundation president,” he said.

For over 40 years, the bids at the equipment auction have helped raise money for scholarships, contributing to the growth of the farm industry and paving the way for the future.

