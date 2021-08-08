Farmers' Market Week comes to an end

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday marked the end of Kentucky Farmers' Market Week.

Governor Andy Beshear says he was "proud to honor the 173 farmers' markets" across the state by naming August 1-7 as Kentucky Farmers' Market Week.

On Saturday, the governor took a tour of the Franklin County Farmer's Market.

The governor and lieutenant governor were seen talking with vendors.

We caught up with a local honey seller to find out what it means to him to have the attention of farmers.

"It's a great opportunity for the governor to come down and it inspires other people to take a look at what's going on in our local community and support our local farmers. You know we are all trying to beat the weather and beat the insects and beat the weeds and there's just a lot of uphill battles for farming so when people appreciate what we are providing for them and come out and support us here at the farmer's market and you have the governor that's given us some coverage that's fascinating," said Jack Kuhn.

The next farmers' market in Lexington is on Sunday on Southland Drive.