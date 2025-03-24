Farmers regroup after federal cuts to significant programs

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Local farmers are trying to regroup after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut two significant programs: the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement and Local Food for Schools Program.

The co-owner of Stepping Stone Farm, Ally Vallandingham is feeling the effects of USDA cuts backfiring on schools and food banks.

"My immediate reaction was really just sadness for the kids and the families," Vallandingham said.

The Trump Administration canceled the two programs, cutting more than $1 billion through USAD.

"Not only do we just drop off the fruit, a lot of these schools we partner with, we go in, we teach Ag lessons while we're there," Vallandingham noted.

USAD slashed about $660 million for the local food for schools program and $470 million for the local food purchase assistance program. In the latter, products from small farmers filled food banks within 400 miles.

"Thankfully for us we'll be able to dip into some other outlets, but for small farms, that may not be the case," Vallandingham said.

Her message is clear to fellow farmers about federal investment in local food systems.

"It's just making those phone calls, making those phone calls and showing your support for the local farmer," Vallandingham noted.

Through word of mouth, social media, or on the farm, the fight continues. Vallandingham is hopeful that legislators will hear the voice of farmers.

"Understand that these programs weren't wasteful...that they were good not only for the farmer but for the families and the students," Vallandingham said.

Vallandingham had delivered food weekly to at least six counties before the cuts in funding. Now each school district does not have the money allotted to purchase Kentucky Proud Products through Local Food for Schools.