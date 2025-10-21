Fatal crash claims life of 20-year-old Amish man in Casey County

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 20-year-old Amish man was killed Tuesday morning when a van collided with his horse and buggy on Highway 127 near the intersection of Highway 501 in Casey County.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. when John Gingerich was traveling to work, according to Deputy Coroner Abby Pittman.

"He was in route to work this morning when he pulled out northbound 127. The vehicle behind him did not see him and failed to stop," Pittman said.

Kentucky State Police shut down part of the road for several hours as they worked to reconstruct the crash.

Horse and buggies are common across Kentucky, especially in Casey County. The slower-moving vehicles can be difficult to see, particularly at dawn and dusk.

"It's just this time of year where the sun comes out late, goes down early. Just take your time, slow down. It's not worth it. This is a true tragedy. 20 years old is cut too short," Pittman said.

Officials say patience is key, especially on dark narrow rural roads. They hope this serves as a reminder to watch out for horse and buggy traffic.

