WHITLEY CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Traffic has been impacted on southbound I-75 at the 15-mile marker in Whitley County due to a fatal crash involving a pick-up truck and a semi-truck, according to The News Journal.

Lexwrecks reported the incident at 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday, saying that traffic was being diverted to Exit 15. The News Journal says that the crash happened just after 3 p.m. and that traffic is being diverted until at least 7 p.m. while the crash is under investigation.