STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are injured after a fire broke out at a home in Stanton.

Firefighters tell LEX 18 they were called to the scene on Deerview shortly after 9:00 a.m. Friday. They say a father and daughter were injured in the fire and that the daughter was found unresponsive.

Powell County Judge Executive Eddie Barnes says the fire is still under investigation.