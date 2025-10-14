Father and son confirmed dead in vehicle vs. train collision in Robards

ROBARDS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Detective Sergeant Terry Harmon with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office reported that an investigation is underway after a train hit a vehicle on Tuesday in Robards, resulting in the death of two people.

Harmon confirmed to media that the victims were a father and his son and they were the only two occupants in the vehicle at the time of the collision. An officials added that they were trying to cross into Cherry Hill.

Harmon noted that the employees on the train are all physically fine.