Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Father and son confirmed dead in vehicle vs. train collision in Robards

Fatal collision
LEX 18
Fatal collision
Posted
and last updated

ROBARDS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Detective Sergeant Terry Harmon with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office reported that an investigation is underway after a train hit a vehicle on Tuesday in Robards, resulting in the death of two people.

Harmon confirmed to media that the victims were a father and his son and they were the only two occupants in the vehicle at the time of the collision. An officials added that they were trying to cross into Cherry Hill.

Harmon noted that the employees on the train are all physically fine.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18