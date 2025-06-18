Father left to raise children alone after apparent murder-suicide in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide after two bodies were found in a Lee County home during a welfare check yesterday at approximately 4:22 p.m.

According to Kentucky State Police, Hayley Davidson was shot by Bearl Ashcraft Jr., a special deputy who was serving in the Lee County Sheriff's Office, before he took his own life.

Now, Travis Davidson is now facing the difficult reality of raising his two children without their mother.

Travis Davidson

"What kind of monster can do that? Take that child's mother away from them, and then take himself out," Davidson said.

"It's not a very good situation to raise your kids without their mother," Davidson said.

Davidson had been separated from his wife, Hayley, at the time of the incident, but he added that the two were still cordial for the sake of their kids.

"He was selfish for what he did," Davidson said.

"He was not a good person. He wasn't good to my kids," he added.

Davidson says the hardest part now is helping his children adjust to life without their mother.

"I mean the kids loved her. They thought a lot of her," Davidson said. "They're having a hard time understanding right now."

Travis Davidson

While Davidson knows he can't change what happened, he wants to share Hayley's story to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Governor Andy Beshear even took the time to comment on the news via social media.

I was so sad to learn the news of Hayley Davidson, a social worker for the state, whose life was taken too soon by a senseless act in Lee County. Please join Britainy and me, and all of Team Kentucky, in praying for her family and loved ones during this unimaginable time. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 17, 2025

Davidson's family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral expenses. They say anything left over will go to supporting her kids.

