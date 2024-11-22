Father Sichko auctions rare bourbons signed by Pope Francis, Tom Brady

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky Priest is helping those in need across the commonwealth. Maxwell Street Immigration Clinic in Lexington, The Diocese of Lexington Ministry of Father Sichko, and Paws 4 The Cause in Lexington all benefit from Sichko's new partnership.

Inside his house is the area known as the bourbon fairy, which features bottles upon bottles of bourbon.

Although he's not a bourbon connoisseur, Sichko is known, on occasion, to select a rare bourbon for a good cause.

"Kindness costs nothing. It costs nothing to be kind." Sichko said. Putting faith into action, Sichko took a trip to see Pope Francis.

"It's an awe-inspiring experience," Sichko noted. In Rome in May, considering the Holy Father doesn't usually autograph things, Sichko asked him to sign two bottles of Willett Bourbon. He was a bit startled by the Pope's response.

"He asked me which one of the two were his, and I was like, neither, I want to take them back and do something good for the people of Kentucky," Sichko added.

At the same time, he received a jersey honoring UK Head Coach Mark Pope. Pope Francis graciously signed the two bottles.

Auctioned by Sotheby's, it raises money for Sichko's ministry and other charities. Another bottle, signed by Tom Brady in the same Sotheby's Auction, benefits the charities. It's an out-of-the-blue partnership for Sichko.

"Never ever did I expect the top auction house not only in the United States but in the world would really want to partner with me," Sichko noted.

Traveling 300 days a year, Sichko always takes his bluegrass roots with him. Sichko gets several calls from charities and organizations about fundraising. There's one constant.

"All of this can be used for others," Sichko said.

The Sotheby's auction featuring the rare bottles signed by Pope Francis and the one from Brady is Dec. 7 in New York.

