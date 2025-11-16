FatKats partners with The Gathering Place to feed homeless in Scott County throughout the holidays

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Gathering Place helped more than 1,400 people experiencing homelessness in Scott County and other parts of Central Kentucky in 2024. Now a local pizza restaurant is stepping up to help feed those in need during the holiday season.

Heather Johnson, executive director of The Gathering Place, said she wants to help when she sees someone who needs assistance.

"My mind immediately goes to 'What can we do, how can we reach them, should I pull over and talk to them, do I have a card, or can I give them a resource,'" Johnson said.

The nonprofit can shelter between 75 to 80 people each night, including children. Johnson said she has witnessed how difficult the holidays can be for families without permanent housing.

"From the children who will wake up in the hotel room or a car. They don't have a tree and don't have their own Christmas dinner. They may have to go to a shelter or a pantry or somewhere to experience Christmas dinner," Johnson said.

That's where FatKats comes in. The restaurant has partnered with The Gathering Place for a "Pizza for Purpose" initiative to help brighten spirits during the holiday season.

James Scott, general manager at FatKats, said the goal is simple.

"We just want to give people and feed people through the holiday season because it can be rough," Scott said.

Customers can call or place online orders to purchase pizzas for the nonprofit. Each pizza costs about $15. FatKats will deliver to The Gathering Place on Tuesdays and Thursdays until the end of the year.

The initiative started just a few days ago, but word is already spreading beyond Kentucky.

"It's incredible. We've had people call from Shelbyville, Campbellsville, Florence. We've had a lady call in from Washington DC and gave $150. She said she wanted to feed as many people as possible," Scott said.

Johnson said the impact of this partnership will extend beyond the holiday season.

"The people we are helping. Homelessness is a situation. It's temporary. When they get in their house. I want them to remember who stepped up and who helped them. I want them to give back so FatKats can help the next person," Johnson said.

If you want to help by ordering a pizza you can call at 502-570-0773 or go to FatKats Pizzeria | 502-570-0773 | 3073 Paris Pike