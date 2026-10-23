Fayette clerk urges voters to review sample ballots before Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — With no-excuse early voting set to begin next week, the Fayette County Clerk's Office is encouraging voters to review their sample ballots before heading to the polls.

Early voting in Fayette County will run Oct. 29-31, with Election Day scheduled for Nov. 3.

Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb said voters can help reduce wait times by familiarizing themselves with their ballots before arriving at their polling locations.

"We have a long ballot this year with lots of races at the federal, state and local levels," Lamb said in a news release. "Reviewing your sample ballot before you head to the polls will save you and everyone time in line."

In addition to federal, state and local races, voters will be asked to consider a state constitutional amendment and three city charter amendments, measures that election officials say may require additional time to review.

Voters can view their sample ballots by visiting https://fayettekyclerk.gov/elections/sample-ballots and selecting their precinct.

Those who do not know their precinct can find that information through the state's voter information portal at GoVote.Ky.Gov by selecting "Review Your Registration or Absentee Ballot Status" and entering their information.

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