Fayette commonwealth's attorney speaks with LEX 18 about Corry Jackson trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A significant turn of events unfolded in the ongoing Corry Jackson case on Wednesday when Courtney Wrenn took the stand, confessing to the shooting and killing of Timonte Harris.

This shocking revelation came after Harris had fatally shot Wrenn’s girlfriend, 32-year-old Lakeisha Hill.

Fayette Commonwealth's Attorney Kimberly Baird stated that Wednesday marked the first time prosecutors heard Wrenn’s account of the incident.

"Courtney Wrenn did not come forward earlier. We were informed about a month before trial that he intended to testify, but we only received a general statement regarding his responsibility for the shooting, lacking any substantial detail. When our team reached out, Wrenn, along with his attorney, did not choose to communicate with our prosecutors or detectives," explained Baird.

Wrenn had been arrested in July of the previous year on unrelated charges, including murder.

Baird further noted that despite the new information, the prosecution might not have taken a different approach. "Given the circumstances, including witness accounts and Corey Jackson's inconsistent versions of events, we would likely arrive at the same conclusion. It’s essential to consider that Courtney is a convicted felon with a pending murder charge stemming from an incident after the one involving Jackson," Baird added.

The evidence against Jackson remains substantial. "The presence of gunshot residue on his hands and clothing suggests he fired or was near a recently discharged weapon, which aligns with witness testimonies and Jackson's shifting narratives of the event," Baird asserted. "This strongly indicated his involvement in the shooting of Timonte Harris."

Baird further emphasized the integrity of the jury system, stating, "Our goal is to ascertain the facts and the truth to the best of our ability, allowing a jury of 12 citizens to make the final determination."

