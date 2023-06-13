Fayette County Board of Education moves forward with plan that takes advantage of SB 150 loophole

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of Fayette County’s Board of Education came to a consensus Monday. The board agreed to direct district staff to change language in the district’s SB-150-related policy that’s under consideration, taking advantage of what's being considered a consequential loophole in the controversial bill.

Being removed from the proposed policy is a ban that prevents students of all ages from learning about gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation.

The board feels they have the right to make the change because of the loophole in the bill.

SB-150, which Democrats consider to be anti-LGBTQ, includes language banning kids in 5th grade and below from learning about human sexuality or STD’s, or banning students of all ages from learning about gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation.

According to the Kentucky Department of Education, the “or” between the policy impacting younger students and all students means school districts have a choice between the two.

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Max Wise, said it’s an attempt to undermine the law, saying the bill is clear.

School Board President Tyler Murphy explained they choose to eliminate the ban that impacts 5th graders and below instead of the ban that impacts all students because in part the ramifications are unclear.

“When we look at which of those options is going to allow us to maximize resources where resources need to be focused, which is on the success of each and every child, the choice falls on the side of the most clear option,” Murphy said, responding to our question about the choice they made.

The basis for the policy as originally written comes directly from the Kentucky School Board Association.

Reaching “consensus” on the topic did not require a vote. The changes will appear when the policy gets a second reading. People will be able to voice their opinions during public comment.