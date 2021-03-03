Fayette County citizens encouraged to report flood damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County citizens are encouraged to report damage from flooding in homes or businesses caused by last weekend’s heavy rains.

Gov. Andy Beshear has asked President Joe Biden to declare several Kentucky counties a disaster area because of the flooding.

Mayor Linda Gorton said the city needs citizens to report their flooding to document the local disaster application, and hopefully meet the requirements to receive federal aid.

“We had some significant flooding in Lexington, especially near the river,” Gorton said. “We want to do everything we can to help those who homes or businesses were damaged.”

To report flood damage, click here.

For more information, contact Lexcall at 859-425-2255.