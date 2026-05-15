Fayette County Detention Center receives new healthcare provider after staff went unpaid by previous vendor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Division of Community Corrections has completed an emergency procurement process and selected 3C Comprehensive Correctional Care as the new healthcare provider for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Detention Center.

The Kentucky-based provider will begin operations at the facility next week, according to a release from city officials.

The transition comes after healthcare staff members were left unpaid by the previous vendor but continued to report to work to care for detainees, according to officials.

"Their loyal and committed service has kept our continuum of care stable and safe for all detainees," Chief of Corrections Scott Colvin said.

"Our healthcare staff is a critical and indispensable component of our facility's daily operations," Colvin said.

The Division of Community Corrections, with the support and guidance of city leadership, is working to support the affected healthcare staff members, officials reported. The division said it is focused on achieving a seamless transition that prioritizes the health and well-being of detainees and the ethical treatment of medical and mental healthcare professionals.

