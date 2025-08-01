Fayette County Education Association seeks new bargain with FCPS

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Education Association has announced plans to pursue discussions with Fayette County Public Schools about a collective bargaining agreement.

"This is the best school district in the state of Kentucky to be a student and to work. And I think that's because of the partnership we have with FCPS," said Erika Pennington, FCEA president and 9th-grade teacher.

Pennington noted that FCPS has the highest starting teacher pay in Kentucky, offers 35 paid prenatal leave days, and provides stipends for teachers covering classes.

"We've also worked with the district to create a defined work day that you really don't find anywhere else," Pennington said.

During a school board meeting, conversations were had that sparked Pennington's interest in educating community members and stakeholders on certain decisions and ensuring they have a voice in the process.

While the teachers' union already has a work group for educators, Pennington wants to establish a similar group for community members and stakeholders.

She believes this approach will strengthen existing partnerships and improve outcomes for the district.

"Currently making things happen in Fayette County and we're going to continue to make things happen in Fayette County and we truly do care about our public schools. We do care about our students and at the end of the day we do want to do what's best for both of those," Pennington said.

The teachers' union, which represents educators in the district, plans to begin these discussions this fall.