Fayette County judge dismisses burglary charge against Powerball winner after alleged victim recants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — A Fayette County judge dismissed a felony second-degree burglary charge against Kentucky Powerball winner James Farthing after the alleged victim testified under oath that she had found the money she originally reported stolen, and that she did not believe Farthing had taken anything.

Farthing, 51, who won Kentucky's $167.3 million Powerball prize in April 2025, had been charged with second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana following a March 28, 2026, incident at a Lexington residence. The burglary charge was dismissed at a preliminary hearing after Jacqueline Fightmaster took the stand and told the court she had located the missing cash — approximately $10,000 — in a Gucci shoebox at her mother's house roughly 3 weeks before the hearing.

Officers responded to Fightmaster's residence on Kenesaw Drive on March 28, 2026, after her son alerted her that the home's security system had been triggered. Fightmaster told officers she observed a person on her rear security camera and that it sounded as if her side door had been forced open.

On Monday, a Lexington Police officer testified that Fightmaster identified the suspect as Farthing, describing him as an ex-boyfriend she had been in a long-term relationship with since 2014. Fightmaster told officers she believed Farthing had fled the area before police arrived.

Using police intelligence resources, officers tracked Farthing's vehicle — a black Porsche 911 — to the Red Mile Gaming facility, where he was detained without incident. He was wearing a red sweatsuit that appeared to match the clothing visible in screenshots from Fightmaster's security camera.

The officer testified that Farthing was found in possession of $48,590 in cash at the time of his detention.

After being read his Miranda rights, Farthing agreed to speak with investigators. He told officers he and Fightmaster had been at Red Mile together earlier that day and had gotten into an argument, after which Fightmaster told him not to contact her again. Farthing said he then drove to the Kenesaw Drive residence to retrieve what he described as his property — including a backpack containing $60,000 in cash he said was stored inside the home — before Fightmaster could return and deny him entry.

Farthing told investigators he had permission to be at the residence in the past. When asked directly whether he had permission to be there on the day in question, following the argument, his answer was unclear, the officer testified.

Farthing also told investigators he had given Fightmaster approximately $200,000 five or six months before the incident.

Officers also searched Farthing's vehicle and noted that they found approximately 191.7 grams of marijuana, packaging, and 47.1 grams of THC-infused gummies, as well as what appeared to be a half-smoked marijuana blunt in the ashtray.

Fightmaster took the stand on Monday during the hearing and testified that she would not have called police had she known it was Farthing who had entered the residence.

She testified that by the time officers arrived, she had recognized that it was likely Farthing — based on the red sweatsuit and the Porsche she saw leaving — but said everything happened quickly and she was overwhelmed by the situation.

"Everything happened so fast. I just went with it. I mean, there were guns in my house. There were about 20 police officers in the home. I was told to step outside an SUV. I was a nervous wreck," Fightmaster said.

She testified that Farthing had been staying at the residence from time to time in the period leading up to the incident and had personal property inside the home.

Fightmaster said she found the missing cash approximately 3 weeks before the hearing while moving shoes and purses to her mother's house.

"I just moved my shoeboxes," Fightmaster said.

She testified she attempted to contact investigators after finding the money but was unable to reach anyone.

"I've tried to call a detective," Fightmaster said.

The judge asked Fightmaster directly why she had not told officers at the scene that she recognized Farthing and that he had a right to be at the residence. Fightmaster said she had not said so at that time.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the judge found no probable cause to proceed, citing Fightmaster's recantation under oath and her testimony that she had recovered the money at the center of the allegation.

"That ma'am, you have recanted today under oath. I have no choice but to dismiss this matter," the judge said.

The case was dismissed.