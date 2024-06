LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools announced that Antonio "Tony" Blackman will be the new principal at Henry Clay High School.

According to FCPS, Blackman has 27 years of experience in education and most recently served as associate principal at Lexington Traditional Magnet School.

He began his career with FCPS as a teacher at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

Blackman will begin his new role on July 1.