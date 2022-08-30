Fayette County Public Schools approves COVID-19 sick leave for vaccinated employees only

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County School Board voted Monday night to approve five days of COVID-19 leave but only for vaccinated employees.

Vaccinated employees can take those five days without having to use any current or banked sick leave.

School board members debated whether or not the word “vaccinated” should be kept in the resolution and they ultimately decided to keep it.

A FCPS board member introduced a motion to remove the word and give the COVID-19 time to all employees, regardless of vaccination status.

Board members agreed the five days of COVID-19 time should be a reward for staff members who received the COVID-19 vaccination.

The board ultimately chose to leave the vaccination requirement in the motion and it passed.

The motion also covers FCPS employees whose children are required to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19.