Fayette County Public Schools asking for public's input on future school plan

Christiana Ford
Posted at 4:47 PM, May 13, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) are working on a plan for the future, and they are asking for community input.

Over the past 15 months, district leaders have gathered information from FCPS employees, families, students, and community members. Leaders broke down data from more than 18,000 individuals to draft a plan for the next seven years.

Leaders are building the plan around their five priority areas.

  • Student Achievement
  • Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging
  • Highly Effective and Culturally Responsive Workforce
  • Stakeholder Engagement and Outreach
  • Organizational Health and Efficiency

FCPS is hosting one more round of public input on Monday, May 16th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is at the John Price Administration Building at 450 Park Place.

They are also accepting responses through an online form found here.

