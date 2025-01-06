Fayette County Public Schools closed on Tuesday, Wednesday for snow days

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Public Schools reported that schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the winter weather.

"After careful consideration of present road conditions and out of deep respect for our road crews, first responders, line personnel, and others who are working around the clock .. across our county, we have decided to close schools on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, and Wednesday, January 8, 2025. These days will be considered closures, NOT Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days."

In addition, all evening and after-school activities are canceled on Tuesday and FCPS reported that a decision regarding Wednesday activities will be made on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a considered a traditional snow day for students, according to FCPS.

Officials noted that updated information will be available on the FCPS website or on the district's social media accounts.