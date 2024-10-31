Fayette County Public Schools hosts second annual Bus-a-Treat event

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Neighborhoods will soon be taken over by trick-or-treaters, but if you are still looking for a spot to take the kids, Fayette County Public Schools is hosting their second annual Bus-a-Treat event.

"We fundraised for a whole two months to get this together," said Bus Monitor, Deltoria Sharp.

Sharp has been a bus monitor for Fayette County Public Schools for 21 years.

"We were just trying to find something safe and fun for the kids to do because everybody does a trunk-or-treat, so we were like, lets do a Bus-a-Treat," said Sharp.

Bus-a-Treat was started last year at the Liberty Road Bus Garage. Over 1,500 people attended the event and because of the success, they are doing it again this year, with a few slight changes to parking and some added fun.

This years event will feature a smoke house from the Lexington Fire Department, a fire truck, bouncy house, and hot dog stand.

"We never thought in a million years, even on the first year, it would have been as big as it was, and that was a huge success," said Bus Driver Joe Haskins.

Vickie Perkins has been transporting students to and from school for over two decades and treats each student like they're her own.

"We have been transporting these kids, since they were itty bitty and being able to watch them grow through the community and everything," said Perkins.

She said this event is all about bringing the community together, and keeping students off the streets and out of trouble.

"It's just our way of saying hey, we care, we're out here, we're not just the bus driver, those are our babies," explained Perkins.

Bus-a-Treat will be taking place at the Fayette County Public Schools Bus Garage on Liberty Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

