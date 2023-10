A member of the Fayette County Public Schools Police Department is still in the hospital following a serious car crash.

FCPS said Officer Anthony Daulton Strong got in the crash on his way to work last week. He had to be airlifted to the hospital and is still recovering from extensive injuries.

Officer Daulton has been an FCPS officer since 2019.

There is a GoFundMe to help with Officer Daulton's medical expenses.