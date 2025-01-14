Fayette County Public Schools operating on NTI day Wednesday, Jan. 15

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools announced they will be operating on an NTI day on Wednesday, Jan. 15, after testing the safety of bus routes on Tuesday.

The school system said in a post on social media that the transportation team took buses out on Tuesday to test the safety of the routes. As a result, many drivers reported experiencing slick road conditions, with some having to be rescued by tow trucks.

The post states, "as many as 119 streets and neighborhoods were identified as inaccessible for buses, including Sandersville, Southpoint, Castlewood, Highland Park, and Carducci. This equates to thousands of students who need access to bus transportation to attend school."

The statement on social media adds that their team has looked into the possibility of establishing alternative bus routes, but moving bus stops to streets that have been treated would place many students at busy intersections and on major roadways, which would increase the risk of injury.

FCPS also operated on NTI days on both Monday and Tuesday this week.