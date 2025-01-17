Fayette County Public Schools parent starts petition to oust superintendent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Earlier this week, Rachel Buser, a Fayette County Public Schools parent, started a petition calling on the school board not to renew superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins' contract.

Buser says, "I think that a lot of people are really unaware in the massive increases in administrative spending that have gone on during his tenure."

The petition has more than 400 signatures. Buser has three kids in this school system and says as she wrote these words, she thought about how under resourced she believes the schools are.

She explains, "All 80 of our schools now have signs that say 'a Fayette County Public School'. And I just do not believe that taxpayers believe that that would be worth the tens of thousands of dollars that are going into these kinds of marketing campaigns."

Buser says her biggest concern about Dr. Liggins is leadership and decision making. The snow still hasn't fully melted from our latest winter storm, and neither have parents feelings about the decision to return to classrooms.

Buser says, "This was a perfect example of that failed leadership and that inability to make productive decisions that's for the betterment of our children to get them back in the buildings."

Buser says the collaboration with the city is one of many reasons parents are calling for new leadership. The petition also cites the $260,000 spent on new furniture for the district's HR department, the $25,000 health package she says Liggins has, the "lavish trips" she says Liggins has approved, and more.

"I believe that we have given Dr. Liggins an opportunity during his last four years to make some better choices and he's proven time and time again that the vanity of central office is taking priority over our children and over our teachers,” says Buser.

LEX 18 did reach out to Dr. Liggins and did not hear back. Buser admits there has been academic progress since Dr. Liggins came in. But as her kids and others continue in the school system, she wants to see more.

"I know that we can do better in Fayette County. We have the resources; we have the money so it's time for that to shine,” says Buser.

Buser and other FCPS families are planning to attend the school board’s Jan. 27 meeting.

