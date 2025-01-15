Fayette County Public Schools provides resources for families not receiving school meals

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County School students have been out of the school buildings for almost a month, meaning those who rely on school meals to get through the day, have not had access to their usual food source.

The district has spent the last several days ensuring students who rely on those meals do not go hungry.

"Them going hungry can affect their ability to work though NTI work because it can affect your ability to think straight when you're hungry," explains Dedeeh Newbern, chief of student support services at FCPS.

Newbern says nutrition plays a vital role when it comes students ability to function more sustainability through out the day.

"We have no idea how much longer the weather will keep us out of school and so we want to make sure families have access to the resources that are in their neighborhood," says Newbern.

Family resource center coordinators have been in contact with the families who rely on school meals through out the year, some even taking food to the homes of students in need.

They were also able to put together a resource guide, showing spots in different neighborhoods where families can walk to get a free meal.

"The most important thing for families to know is that we are here for a resource," explains Newbern. "Even if we can't give it to you, we have a lot of community partners that we can put you in contact with to help you get what you need."

If you have a student who attends FCPS and are in need of help, Newbern says the best thing to do is contact your schools family resource coordinator.

If your school doesn't have one, you can contact Newbern directly at dedeeh.newbern@fayette.kyschools.us.

"One thing we know as parents is that they eat a lot during the day and so if you need access to something, please let us know because even if we cannot open our buildings, our hearts and our minds are open to give you what you need to support you and your families during this time," says Newbern.

Take a look at their resource guide here.