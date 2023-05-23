Fayette County Public Schools starting teacher salaries will be at least $50K

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools becomes the first district in the state to set starting teacher salaries above $50,000.

The Fayette County Board of Education has approved a tentative budget for the 2023-24 school year, which includes a $28.9 million investment to raise teacher salaries for a second year in a row.

The spending plan ensures contracted FCPS employees will receive an average pay raise of 8%, with a guaranteed minimum raise of 4%. Starting teacher salaries in FCPS will become the highest in the state — at $50,085 for 189 days.

Other highlights of the new spending plan include:



$8.9 million to add 157 more teachers and other professionals to provide direct service to students.

$900,000 toward enhancing early childhood education, opening more preschool classrooms, and adding another grade level at both Rise STEM Academy for Girls and George Washington Carver Academy.

$448,000 to expand innovative programming and college and career exploration activities.

Additional funding for band and orchestra instruments, necessary maintenance and facility upgrades, and the acquisition of new air-conditioned school buses.

The tentative budget invests 86% of new spending – more than $40.6 million – directly into schools and classrooms for the benefit of students.