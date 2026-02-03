Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fayette County Public Schools to announce Wednesday classes decision by 5 a.m. amid winter weather

Fayette County Public Schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools says they will announce by 5 a.m. on Wednesday whether classes will be held as winter weather continues to impact the district.

All Tuesday afternoon and evening activities have been canceled due to ongoing weather and road conditions, according to district officials.

The district has already used 10 weather-related closure days this school year, including four nontraditional instruction days in late January and six traditional snow days. The most recent closures occurred Jan. 30, Feb. 2, and Feb. 3.

District officials say that only March 20 has been confirmed as a make-up day for students so far this academic year.

Families can check the latest updates at Weather Guidelines - Fayette County Public Schools.

