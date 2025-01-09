Fayette County Public Schools winter weather plan leaves parents with questions

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Parents in Fayette County are confused about why their students didn’t bring home Chromebooks during winter break.

“Well, one of the things that we have done is spend millions of dollars on Chromebooks for our students. What we found when we send them home for a long period of time. They are often damaged, they don’t come back, they’re lost,” said Dr. Demetrus Liggins, Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent.

He says it made more sense for the district to use their banked snow days this week instead of holding NTI days. He notes that even if students did have Chromebooks at home, many do not have internet access.

“Many of the homes were without electricity; all those things we have to take into consideration as well,” he added.

The plan now he says, is to find out what their students have access to, with more winter weather expected tomorrow.

“We are doing a survey to see how many families have technology at home on their own already and trying to find a way to possibly assist those that may not have personal technology,” Liggins said.

Technology isn’t the only issue the school district is facing.

They can’t welcome students back into classrooms until neighborhood streets are cleared.

He says more than 60 percent of their kids take buses, and some roads are still too dangerous for them.

“Our busses need wide places to swing and to turn, and we carry very precious cargo,” he said. “So we want to make sure it’s safe. Before we put our busses on the road."

The bottom line, Dr. Liggins says is creating an even playing field, making sure every student has access to the same quality education.

"We really try to meet kids where they are and take it from there," he concluded.

