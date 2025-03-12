Fayette County reports decline in fatal overdose deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County is witnessing a promising decline in fatal overdose deaths, marking a significant step forward in the community’s ongoing battle against opioid abuse. During a recent press conference, Mayor Linda Gorton attributed this success to a collaborative effort among local programs, organizations, healthcare providers, and harm reduction initiatives.

Shawn McCarty, who once faced addiction himself, shared his experience of survival after being revived with Narcan, a life-saving drug used to reverse opioid overdoses. “It’s been an overwhelming experience today, meeting the people who probably supplied the Narcan that saved my life,” said McCarty, now the program coordinator at Tracy's House, an addiction recovery center in Lexington. In addition to his recovery work, he is a full-time student and small business owner, emphasizing his commitment to helping others achieve the same chance he received.

John Moses, the team leader of Harm Reduction Services at the Fayette County Health Department, echoed a strong message about the importance of recovery. “These individuals deserve recovery; they deserve a chance, and their families deserve a chance to get through this,” he stated.

In 2024, the Lexington Fire Department’s Quick Response Team distributed 230 Narcan kits, resulting in a total of 356 overdoses successfully reversed by firefighters last year. Furthermore, over the past two years, Lexington Police have administered naloxone more than 180 times, showcasing the active involvement of public safety personnel in addressing the crisis.

“All of those public safety folks are carrying naloxone, and they are using it. These are lives that they are saving, allowing us to help them through their future,” Mayor Gorton noted during the conference.

Tragically, in 2023, 177 fatalities were attributed to drug overdoses in Fayette County. However, this alarming number dropped to 120 in 2024, indicating that efforts are moving in the right direction. City officials acknowledge this progress but stress that there is still a considerable amount of work to be done.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers emphasized the need for continued community involvement, stating, “It’s going to take everyone redoubling their efforts. We cannot do it alone. We have to have the people of Lexington and the community help if we ever want to get out from under any of this.”

As the community rallies together, residents remain hopeful that ongoing collaboration and support will continue to combat opioid abuse and save lives in Fayette County.

