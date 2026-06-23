Fayette County residents urged to report damage from Monday's flash flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Residents of Lexington and Fayette County are being urged to report damage sustained in Monday's flash flooding to 311, Mayor Linda Gorton said in press release Tuesday.

According to the release, residents with damage should:



Focus on safety first if flooding is inside a basement.

Report damage to 311 so city crews can come and evaluate the situation.

Document losses before cleanup because photos can help support insurance claims.

Contact insurance company and, if needed, a plumber or cleanup professional.

In most cases, water entering through basement walls, windows, sump pumps, gutters, or private service lines is a private property issue rather, than a city-maintained infrastructure issue.

If the flooding is from sanitary sewers not floodwater, the city’s contractor can assist with cleanup.

If residents are reporting damage, they should provide 311 with the prceise location of the damage and keep safety a priority. Drivers should also never drive in a flooded roadway.