Fayette County school board chairman Tyler Murphy wins court ruling allowing him to run for re-election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Tyler Murphy spent nearly six months wondering if a new state law would end his political career before he ever got a chance to defend his seat. On Tuesday, a Franklin County Circuit Court gave him his answer.

The court granted a summary judgment and issued a permanent injunction against Senate Bill 4, clearing the way for the Fayette County School Board chairman to run for re-election this November.

Murphy, who teaches civics in Boyle County while serving on the Fayette County board, was in the classroom when he learned the news.

"I was teaching, which was fitting, right? My students were actually working on a project and so I had been up and about, and then I came back to my desk and saw my phone. I got a text from one of the attorneys, that was just said we won. Check your email," Murphy said.

He didn't keep the news to himself for long.

"My students have been incredibly supportive. I was just like, we won, and they kind of cheered and clapped, and so, and then I went back to teaching," Murphy said.

SB 4 was vetoed by Gov. Andy Beshear, but the Republican supermajority in the General Assembly overrode that veto in April, putting into law a measure that prohibits school district employees from serving on local boards of education.

Murphy argued the law was never about broad policy, it was aimed directly at him.

"It's unconstitutional, right? It counts as special legislation. It targets two districts in Kentucky and of 847 school board members in Kentucky there's only one school board member that it impacts," Murphy said.

Murphy first ran for the school board in 2018 and has long argued that educators belong in those decision-making rooms.

"At the time the law was passed, you know, we just said it didn't really make much sense to say that an educator should be disqualified from serving on a board of education. I mean, I first ran for school board in 2018 because I thought that having an educator's perspective in these rooms was vital and important," Murphy said.

While Murphy called the ruling a victory, he acknowledged the toll the ongoing fight has taken.

"I feel like it's really a victory for educators and for public schools. I will also be honest with you, Larry, it's a pattern and, and so there's almost a level of exhaustion, right, because it seems like every time we turn around public school educators in Kentucky are fighting some battle, right?" Murphy said.

Looking ahead, Murphy said he hopes the relationship between educators and state lawmakers can change.

"What I would ask of, of Frankfort is, you know, let's sit down, and I even said this in, the spring, let's sit down eyeball to eyeball, bring public educators to the table, and let's talk about how we can work together to strengthen public education," Murphy said.

Murphy said he does not know whether the attorney general will choose to appeal the ruling, but said he and the Kentucky Education Association will continue to fight it for as long as necessary.