Fayette County school board meets again after superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Fayette County Public Schools board met Monday for the first time since placing Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins on paid administrative leave, with attendees urging the board to make a timely decision on his future.

The board entered a closed session Monday night following a formal complaint Liggins filed against FCPS on Friday.

"I'll entertain a motion to enter a closed session for discussions concerning proposed or pending litigation involving the board and the district, including matters involving a district employee and another matter including the district superintendent," Board Chair Tyler Murphy said.

Liggins' complaint stems from the board calling a special meeting to discuss his resignation. Liggins says a late-night email to Murphy was not a resignation, but a request to discuss a potential separation package. At that meeting, the board placed Liggins on paid administrative leave.

During the public portion of Monday's meeting, attendee Matt Vied pressed the board to act.

"The thing that I would encourage the board to consider today in closed session are all of the reasons that exist to fire the superintendent," Vied said.

Murphy cut off the line of questioning.

"I'll remind you that we cannot get into personnel matters," Murphy said.

Vied pushed back.

"Respectfully, Mr. Murphy, the only thing that matters right now is the status of the superintendent," Vied said.

Murphy confirmed the board is not entertaining any motion to enter settlements.

The superintendent's status is not the only financial issue facing the district. Weaver and Tidwell, the accounting firm hired in December to conduct an external audit of the district's finances, is now asking for upwards of $35,000 in additional fees for their services.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Kyna Koch explained the added cost.

"The complexity of it is much more than I think they anticipated. And you need to understand that some of the data that they gathered early on in the, in our process of cleaning up things has changed," Koch said.

In April, Koch said FCPS had been misstating its finances since 2008. The extra charge will be considered a fiscal year 2027 expenditure.

Murphy questioned whether the funds could be found.

"Are you confident that you'll be able to find that?" Murphy said.

Koch said the district would make it work.

"We're gonna have to find in the budget something that we can give up to get this because this is important for us to move forward," Koch said.

Koch added that the firm plans to report its findings in August.

"We're actually looking forward to their findings and begin to implement whatever recommendations they make," Koch said.

Attendee Alan Marksbery said the focus needs to return to students.

"It's been a good school system for a long time and it needs to get back to that with the correct leadership because that's, that goes from top down," Marksbery said.

