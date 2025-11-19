Fayette County school board chair reports graduation rate hits record high

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FCPS school board chair reported on Facebook that county public schools achieved a record-breaking 92.4% four-year graduation rate as the district's 2025 state accountability data revealed significant improvements across multiple metrics.

Chairman Tyler Murphy posted that the data, released at midnight, showed 75% of district schools earned "very high," "high," or "medium" designations, with 25 schools receiving top-tier blue or green ratings from the state."

Additionally, 100% of schools that received "very low" ratings in 2024 earned higher marks in 2025, Murphy detailed.

Students reportedly earned 8,078 career and technical certifications in 2025, adding value to their diplomas beyond traditional academics.

Two out of three schools in the district posted increases in their overall accountability scores, Murphy noted. The improvements extended across demographic groups, with 94% of all student groups achieving federal benchmarks based on scores among 326 groups of students.

Fayette County Public Schools continues outperforming state averages at elementary, middle and high school levels according to Murphy.

The accountability data measures school performance across multiple factors including student achievement, growth and graduation rates.