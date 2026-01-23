Fayette County schools cancel weekend activities due to winter weather forecast

(LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools has canceled all weekend activities scheduled for Saturday and Sunday due to expected winter weather conditions.

The district announced that all school activities, athletics and community partner events in FCPS buildings are canceled for Jan. 24 and Jan. 25. The cancellation affects any events that were scheduled to take place in school facilities during the weekend.

School officials said they are closely monitoring weather and road conditions as the winter weather system approaches the area. A decision about whether classes will be held Monday, Jan. 26, will be announced Sunday afternoon.

The district emphasized that student and staff safety remains the top priority as the community prepares for the winter weather event.

Families and community members who had planned to attend weekend events at FCPS facilities should make alternative arrangements. The district advised everyone to stay safe and warm during the weather event.

