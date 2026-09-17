Fayette County schools cancels outdoor after-school activities due to extreme heat

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX News) — Fayette County Public Schools has canceled all outdoor after-school activities Thursday because of extreme heat conditions.

In a notice shared Thursday, the district said all FCPS outdoor after-school activities scheduled for Sept. 17 have been called off due to the weather.

The cancellation comes as Central Kentucky experiences unseasonably hot temperatures, prompting concerns about student safety during outdoor practices, games and other activities.

FCPS encouraged families, students and staff to stay informed through district communication channels for any additional schedule changes or updates.