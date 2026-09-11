Fayette County schools honor 9/11 with day of service, community action

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Fayette County Public Schools marked the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Friday through hands-on community action, with students at Crawford Middle School Leadership Academy spending the day on service projects.

Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, Assistant Principal Evin Shockey described the unique challenge of the day.

"You have anxiety going into a day that's not your typical day at work," Shockey said.

Shockey acknowledged that most of the students have no personal connection to the events of that morning.

"Our kids weren't alive when this happened," she said.

Still, Shockey said that doesn't prevent students from finding meaning in the day.

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"I don't have to have my own personal story but I can help other people who I know do," she said.

The goal, Shockey said, is channeling that spirit into action and "doing something for the community to show that they care."

With that in mind, teachers helped 8th graders write letters of support to military service members and senior citizens. Shockey, who has been at Crawford for 18 years, said the tradition runs deep.

"In my time here, we've done something for 9/11 every year and a couple of times throughout that time we've sent letters."

If students receive responses, the teacher said the experience could leave a lasting impression.

"That would be awesome for them to see, the impact that their words can have," Shockey said.

And the ripple effect of that impact?

"That could be really powerful too."

In addition to letter writing, other projects include storm drain beautification, team-building at the Henry Clay High School JROTC Obstacle Course, Dixie Park Environmental Education and Origami Recycling.

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at drew.amman@wlex.tv