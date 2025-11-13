Fayette County schools launch facility review project to improve efficiency

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools will launch "Project Right Size, Bright Future" on Nov. 17, a comprehensive initiative aimed at reviewing and aligning school facilities to improve efficiency across the district, officials reported.

A stakeholder team, composed largely of members from the 2025 Budget Work Group, will lead the initiative. The group will focus on reducing future budget pressures while adapting to student population changes that influence facility needs throughout the district, according to FCPS.

The core group will hold its first meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, in Room 150 at the John D. Price Administration Building located at 450 Park Place. A follow-up work session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, also at the Price building.

As individual schools come under review, their principals will invite staff and family representatives to participate in informational sessions with the committee, FCPS detailed. All meetings will be open to public observation.

FCPS plans to create a dedicated district webpage that will feature related resources, meeting minutes, and information about upcoming project phases.

