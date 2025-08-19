Fayette County Schools meets to discuss, offer solutions to budget shortfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Less than a week from the beginning of the academic year, the Fayette County School board was back in session on Monday night as they continue to handle the district's budget.

On Friday, Superintendent Dr. Demetrius Liggins gave details on how the district is handling the $16 million shortfall. Today, the budget solutions work group presented their ideas to the board on how they believe the district should act despite the shortfall.

Suggestions include taking the full amount of the shortfall from the contingency fund and freeze spending not tied from contracts.

LEX 18

"We recognize it's not just us, but we also know we have to do something about it, and so that is something why were bringing this to you and why the budget solutions work group brought about some recommendations," said Deputy Superintendent Houston Barber. "But I think it's a pivotal moment and I think we have an opportunity and we have to figure out how to navigate it forward."

Liggins said during the meeting that the narrative that "something is wrong, that this is unique to Fayette County, that we are just wasteful" is "truly not the case."

The public also had the chance to speak tonight during the meeting's public comment.

"True harm is about to happen in this district to many innocent children, teachers and staff through education opportunity options, job losses, to whom you are directly responsible for on a daily basis," said one attendee. "You need to own this, and be responsible and accountable or move aside and please let others steer the ship."

In a news release last week, Dr. Liggins explained that the district has "failed" to communicate budget and financial information in real time. He pledged on Friday that that was going to change.

