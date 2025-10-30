Fayette County schools to continue free meals despite federal funding uncertainty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools announced that free and reduced-price school meals will continue without disruption despite ongoing federal funding uncertainty that has raised concerns among families.

The district is encouraging households experiencing temporary income drops or food insecurity to apply for meal assistance through school programs. Officials emphasized that current federal funding issues have not affected school meal services at this time.

However, the potential disruption to federal support programs like SNAP is creating significant strain on local charitable food organizations. District officials acknowledged that charitable organizations cannot replace the scale of federal benefits if those programs face cuts or delays.

The district is asking community members to support local food assistance efforts by donating funds, food, or volunteer time to core community partners including God's Pantry and FEED Lexington. Additional partner organizations are listed on the district's resource website.

Several FCPS schools operate onsite food pantries, with the largest programs located at Bryan Station and Lafayette High Schools. These pantries rely heavily on community partnerships for supplies and logistics support.

Community members interested in supporting specific school pantries should contact the Family Resource/Youth Services Center coordinator at their chosen campus to coordinate donations and deliveries.

The district maintains updated information about available family resources at https://go.fcps.net/resources and will continue posting new information as it becomes available.